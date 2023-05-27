

Bashundhara Kings win fourth straight BPL title



Apart from Dorielton's hat-trick with four goals in the match, his compatriot Robson and midfielder Shekh Morsalin supported him with a lone goal for Kings who led the first half by 3-2 goals.



Nigerian forward Kenneth Ikechukwu scored a brace while midfielders Sujon Biswas and Dipok Roy netted a lone goal apiece for Sheikh Russel.



Sheikh Russel took the lead when Dipok Roy scored the second goal for Sheikh Russel in the 38th minute.



Robinho leveled the margin scoring the second goal for Kings in the 45+3rd minute and Shekh Morsalin put Kings ahead scoring the third goal in the 45+ 5th minute of the match.



Kings came to the field in more organized way after the breather and kept their domination in the match till the last whistle.

Dorielton further widened the margin scoring his second and fourth goal for Kings in the 50th minute and completed his hat-trick scoring his third and fifth goal for Kings in the 66th minute of the match.



Kenneth Ikechukwu reduced the margin scoring the third goal for Sheikh Russel in the 69th minute while Dorielton scored his fourth and sixth goal for Kings in the 76th minute of the match.



Kenneth Ikechukwu pulled one back scoring his second and fourth goal for Sheikh Russel in the 90th minute from a penalty.

With the day's win, Bashundhara Kings raised their tally to 46 points with 15th win of the season that gave them an unassailable lead of 12 points over second-placed Abahani Limited after 17 matches, with three more matches in hand. �BSS



