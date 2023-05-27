

Dhoni showed lack of respect for Spirit of cricket, says former ICC umpire Daryl Harper



Dhoni was seen arguing with the umpires which eventually took care of the time the 21-year-old right arm fast bowler was out for.



Harper, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Adelaide, Australia, argues, "Was Narendra Modi warmly received on his brief visit to Australia this week?

Did MS Dhoni deliberately waste time to let Matheesha Pathirana bowl the sixteenth over? These can't be serious questions. The answers are obviously yes and yes".



"Here in Australia the Indian Prime Minister was clearly greeted with warmth and affection. Some observers suggested his welcome was usually reserved for rock stars. In fact, Mr. Modi himself commented that India-Australia relations had moved into T20 mode".



"Back in India, of course MS Dhoni wasted time to allow his preferred bowling option to deliver the vital sixteenth over.



That's the only conclusion that I can draw from that disappointing spectacle. The issue for me is the lack of respect shown for the Spirit of cricket and for the directions of the umpires. There were other options for the captain but they were ignored. Maybe some people are bigger than the law or in this case the Spirit of cricket. It's always disappointing to see the lengths that some people will go to in order to win".



This fiasco immediately reminded this umpire of another issue of minutes in the Cape Town Test between South Africa and India in January 2007.



"When the home team lost their last three wickets in seven deliveries at the end of the third day, Sachin Tendulkar had been off the field for eighteen minutes. When India lost Jaffer on the fourth morning, Sachin was unable to bat in his allocated no.4 position because six minutes remained of his 'penalty' time. Captain Rahul Dravid was at the non-striker's end when Saurav Ganguly finally reached the crease after pandemonium had broken out in the change rooms with no alternative ready to bat. Stalling for time was not an option for Dravid, however I don't believe it was a tactic he would have ever considered. It just wasn't cricket and there were standards in that era", Harper signed off.



