Coach Choton is retiring!

Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:52 AM
Stiker Sirat Jahan retires from football too

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Sports Reporter

Golam Rabbani Choton, the most respected coach of the country's women's football, has made up his mind to retire from the post of head coach of Bangladesh women's national football team. The coach confirmed all of a sudden on Friday that he will work last on 31 May.

Choton already informed the chairperson of women's football Mahfuza Akter Kiran through the assistant coach that he will not work anymore.

Regarding the decision he said, "For several years, I am working from morning to night. One tournament after another. I'm very tired both physically and mentally and I can't give quality time to my family. Moreover, I don't have a personal life. Been working all day and the scope of work has also increased. Accountability has increased. All in all, I have decided to step down."
Choton played the biggest role in bringing women's football to today's place in the country. But he always tends to give most of the credit to others. He said, "Women's football has come so far with the full cooperation of the federation and the coaching staff. I don't have a single credit."

Although the coach doesn't say much, it is a known fact that the BFF gives more importance to its Technical Director. Also, the salary of the BFF Technical Director has been increased repeatedly while local coaches, including Choton, were not evaluated in the same way.

In the meantime, Sirat Jahan Swapna, one of the most dependable strikers in the Bangladesh national women's football team, had announced her retirement from football as well.

Swapna, who scored four goals in the SAFF Championship 2022 in Nepal and played a big role in the team's first title win, suddenly announced her retirement from football through a social media post. Before that, she talked to her coach and confirmed him about it.  

The 22-year-old woman wrote on her Facebook page, "I have retired from professional football on my own. I've had the privilege of playing professional football for almost eight years. I've got a lot since I got into my football career. Thank you for everything and thank Allah the almighty. I've met a lot of people through the game. So, if I've hurt anyone's mind, knowingly, or not, please forgive, and pray for me."

This striker said she wanted to give more time to her family. She added she had been much busy with football activities that she got little to no time for her family in the last few years and that's why she had decided to leave football for good.
Two major incidents in women's football on the same day, are these ominous signs?


