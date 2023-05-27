Video
Real still without Vinicius for Sevilla trip: Ancelotti

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

MADRID, MAY 26: Vinicius Junior subjected to racial abuse last weekend will miss a second successive match due to a knee problem Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
The 22-year-old Brazilian winger has received worldwide support since being racially abused by Valencia fans last Sunday.
Vinicius did not play against Rayo Vallecano in Madrid's midweek win because of some knee discomfort, but was present as his team-mates showed him their support by wearing his number 20 shirt before the game.
He has failed to shake off the problem for Saturday's away match with Europa League finalists Sevilla.
"Vinicius will not travel because he will not play, he'd go if he had the chance of playing (but) his knee is still giving him problems," Ancelotti told a news conference Friday.
"It doesn't matter if it's home or away, he can't play. I hope that he can play in the last game."    �AFP


