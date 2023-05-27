Real Sociedad aiming for Champions League return against Atletico





BARCELONA, MAY 26: Real Sociedad have not reached the Champions League for a decade but Imanol Alguacil's side can qualify for Europe's premier competition with just two more points from their remaining two La Liga games.The Basque side, fourth, visit Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on Sunday, hoping to book their place before a potentially nervy final match of the season.Villarreal, fifth, are five points behind La Real and must win their last two matches to stand a chance of reaching the Champions League.Atletico were dealt a blow on Wednesday when they threw away a three-goal lead on Espanyol and now trail rivals Real Madrid, in second, by a point.Real Sociedad will be without playmaker David Silva, after he sustained a calf injury this week, ruling him out of their final two league games.?The 37-year-old playmaker, who has signed a new contract until 2024, has been a key figure in La Real's fine season and prospective return to the top level of European football for the first time since 2013.However, another veteran player, Asier Illarramendi will not continue on beyond the end of his deal, expiring in June.The 33-year-old wrote an emotional letter this week detailing his goodbye and posed for photos with his team-mates and the Copa del Rey the side won in 2021.That trophy, their first major trophy since lifting the same cup in 1987, was a sign the Basque team are on the rise again. �AFP