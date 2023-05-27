

Grameenphone’s platform SHE 4.0 launched



Platform SHE comes as a testament to Grameenphone's unwavering commitment to nurture the next generation of female leaders, equipping them with the support and guidance they need to thrive in an ever-evolving world. Platform SHE 4.0 has identified 15 exceptional female talents within Grameenphone who will serve as mentors. Each mentor has been thoughtfully paired with a female mentee from a pool of outstanding candidates, who are representing 11 different universities across the country. The mentees were chosen through a rigorous and comprehensive selection process, ensuring that the most talented and hard-working young women received the opportunity to participate in this exclusive transformative experience.



Over a course of six months, the mentees will have the invaluable opportunity to gain insights into the professional world, attend self-development workshops, and acquire crucial skills necessary for their future endeavors. Platform SHE 4.0 has been designed to create a nurturing and empowering environment, where young women can thrive and turn their dreams into reality. By connecting mentees from diverse academic backgrounds and universities, the program fosters collaboration, networking, and the exchange of ideas.

Syed Tanvir Husain, Chief Human Resources Officer, Grameenphone, shared his thoughts on the power of mentorship during the launch event, saying, "As an organization committed to patronizing gender equality and promoting diversity, Grameenphone believes in the transformative impact of mentorship. Platform SHE 4.0 is here to enable bright minds embarking on their professional journey, equipping them with skills that are a prerequisite to shine in their relevant field. We aim to grow successful conversion from female students to female professionals through this platform. The platform will not only inspire young women but also create an environment that fosters their growth, enabling them to reach new heights of success."



Expressing their enthusiasm for the program, the mentees also conveyed their aspirations to make the most of this invaluable opportunity and emerge as future leaders and change-makers in their communities. Their eagerness and determination demonstrated the immense potential and talent that lies within the young women of Bangladesh.



Not only does Platform SHE 4.0 offer a unique platform for personal and professional growth, but it also facilitates the establishment of lasting connections and mentor-mentee relationships, which can be vital to extend a strong industry network.

Through this program, Grameenphone aims to equip young women with the necessary skills and confidence to overcome barriers and excel in their respective fields, ultimately shaping them into influential figures. Platform SHE 4.0 is set to make a profound impact on the lives of these talented mentees, igniting a spark within them that will drive them to achieve greatness.



