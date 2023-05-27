

KrayonMag’s initiative ‘Bornomala’ ends

On 11 May, KrayonMag arranged this exhibition as a mark of appreciation for all Bangladeshi language speakers, according to a press release.



Freedom Fighter and a Member of the Parliament Aroma Dutta, the Former Cultural Secretary of the Bangladesh Women's Awami League, Rokeya Prachy, a producer and actor, and Ashim Saha, a poet and literary language soldier, were present as guests on the last day.





Along with the guests, many of the artists who participated in the exhibition were present in addition to the general visitors. Among the participants are Arup Baul, Jannatul Ferdous, Shubhra Dhar, Abdul Baten Sarkar, Manowar Hussain Shah, Md. Morsalin Bin Kashem, Obaidullah Omar, Upal Roy Chowdhury, Mehnaz Tabassum and many others. Certificates were handed over to them at the end of the event.



Sustainable fashion activist, artist Faiza Ahmed participated in this event with her collection. A collection of her sarees were arranged across a part of Gallery 6 in the Liberation War Museum. Those sarees have calligraphy of different colors.

After receiving the certificate, Jannatul Ferdous said, "This is the first time I have participated in such an exhibition through my work. I feel very happy. There should be more calligraphy and typography organized with our language like 'Bornomala'."



Tanziral Dilshad Ditan, founder of Krayonmag said, " We launched the calligraphy exhibition last year. Apart from core Bengali language, we concentrated on different type of dialects of Bangladesh's languages this year. The goal of this event is to preserve our alphabet. Krayonmag has always sought to retain its own culture, traditions, and work. Our first book in Bengali, 'Oshomoyer Daak,' was published during the recent book fair. We want to publish a coffee table book with chosen artworks from this exhibition." She expressed optimism that this "Bornomala" will eventually be more structured on a bigger scale in the upcoming years."



Writer and Novelist Selina Hossain, Lion Salma Adil MJF, founder of Salma Adil Foundation, Rebecca Sultana, project officer of UNDP and poet Gulshan-e-Yasmeen, lifetime member of Bangla Academy, were present as guests at the opening ceremony that took place on 11th May. On first day's event, Salma Adil, CFO of "Top Of Mind," stated during her speech that, "Krayonmag' has been working for a long time to promote and spread the Bengali language." This ''Bornomala' exhibition is another essential part of that endeavor. I believe that this endeavor would raise awareness of the Bengali language among our next generation."

KrayonMag is a social story telling platform founded in the year 2020. The organization works against the social norms and taboos.



