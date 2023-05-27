Video
Dhaka DocLab & British Council screening four climate documentaries

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Life & Style Desk

Dhaka DocLab & British Council screening four climate documentaries

Dhaka DocLab & British Council screening four climate documentaries

'Short films on Water'- a film screening depicting adverse consequences of climate change will be showcased at the British Council premises on  May 27 onwards. The short films were produced under the project 'Bangladesh Cymru Climate Stories' by Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival from the United Kingdom with support from the British Council. The films explore the experience of coastal communities and river dwellers against the backdrop of climate breakdown. The four films are- Doprujhiri by Asma Bethee and Latika by Samsul Islam Shopoon from Bangladesh; Our Home, the Sea by Mared Rees and She Sells Shellfish by Lily Tiger Tonkin from Wales, UK.

M A Mannan, MP, Honourable Minister of Planning of the People's Republic of Bangladesh will be joining the event as the Chief Guest. Dr.Farhina Ahmed, Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Tom Miscioscia, Country Director, British Council Bangladesh will be present as Special Guests. The screening is open for all and be followed by a conversation with the Directors, Producers, and Characters of the four documentaries along with a question-and-answer session.
 
The film screening event is a part of the British Council's observation of the World Environment Day on 5 June, which encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment. The Bangladesh-Cymru Climate Stories film project was created in collaboration between Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival. Four filmmakers received financial and technical support from Dhaka DocLab and Wales One World Film Festival to complete their short films, which focus on climate change stories connected to women to create awareness among people. The project is funded by the British Council's International Collaboration Programme, which was introduced to support cultural partnerships in the UK and overseas and inspire independent artists to continue creative pursuits. So far, 94 projects from 41 countries have been completed with grant support from the British Council.



