Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Experience ‘Mango Mania’ @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Life & Style Desk

Experience ‘Mango Mania’ @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Experience ‘Mango Mania’ @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

To celebrate the taste and flavour of the summer season, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is back with a culinary rejuvenation bringing the taste in a platter and making extra ordinary dishes come to life through their promotion of "Mango Mania".

The mango food festival is currently running at the hotel and will end on June 22, 2023.

This five-star property wishesto cool the summer down and invites its respective guests to satiate the mango overload with a special summer menu consisting of a variety of scrumptious delights for each and every food genre, starting from savoury menu of Sweet Mango & Sweet Salad, Mango Pizza Guimaras, to something sweet for the dessert lovers, such as Mango Cheese Cake, Mango Tiramisu, Mango Tart and many more mouth-watering dishes.

Prepared with the finest handpicked mangoes, the delectable dishes with traditional and modern touch that includes delightful pastry delights such as Mango Mousse Cake, Mango Panna Cotta and among others.

The thirst-quenchers can freshen up themselves to taste some tantalizing drinks such as Fresh Mango Juice, Mango Smoothie which are available in abundance all throughout the month. Delightful sweet baked items like Mango Doughnut, Mango Danish and many more succulent items will also be part of the regular buffet at the signature restaurant, Water Garden Brasserie. They can also sink their teeth into the sweetness of Mango Forest Cake to beat the summer heat.

Moreover, food enthusiasts can give their tastebuds a tropical twist with the classic Mango White Chocolate Truffle curated by the expert patisserie team.

That is not all! Food loverswho look for a little stroll at the poolside, can complete their authentic mango-filled experience with the special Kashundi Mango with Chicken and Corn Salad, Mexican Mango Chicken Quesadillas available at ChitChat every weekend.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka DocLab & British Council screening four climate documentaries
Experience ‘Mango Mania’ @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Healthy summer tips
Ucche Bhorta - Roshun Bhorta
Stay trendy with unique sarees
Horitoki’s Exquisite Blouse
Longevity Spinach Salad
Trio Fruits Vinaigrette


Latest News
Chandpur to get 300-ft modern naval port in World Bank-backed project
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Four motorcycle theft gang members held in Faridpur
US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Two held with 53 kgs hemp in Faridpur
Youth held with yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Democracy wins in Gazipur: Quader
Most Read News
Those who commit abuses in four areas won't get US visas: Donald Lu
Pakistan slaps travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with army
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Nipun Roy among 50 injured in Keraniganj AL-BNP clash
UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Prof Shahidullah made UGC chairman again
US to impose new visa ban on Bangladeshis undermining democratic elections
Prospects and challenges of renewable energy in Bangladesh
Azmat Ullah concedes his defeat
Another JCD leader dies in Narsingdi factional clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft