

Experience ‘Mango Mania’ @ Radisson Blu Dhaka



The mango food festival is currently running at the hotel and will end on June 22, 2023.



This five-star property wishesto cool the summer down and invites its respective guests to satiate the mango overload with a special summer menu consisting of a variety of scrumptious delights for each and every food genre, starting from savoury menu of Sweet Mango & Sweet Salad, Mango Pizza Guimaras, to something sweet for the dessert lovers, such as Mango Cheese Cake, Mango Tiramisu, Mango Tart and many more mouth-watering dishes.

Prepared with the finest handpicked mangoes, the delectable dishes with traditional and modern touch that includes delightful pastry delights such as Mango Mousse Cake, Mango Panna Cotta and among others.



The thirst-quenchers can freshen up themselves to taste some tantalizing drinks such as Fresh Mango Juice, Mango Smoothie which are available in abundance all throughout the month. Delightful sweet baked items like Mango Doughnut, Mango Danish and many more succulent items will also be part of the regular buffet at the signature restaurant, Water Garden Brasserie. They can also sink their teeth into the sweetness of Mango Forest Cake to beat the summer heat.



Moreover, food enthusiasts can give their tastebuds a tropical twist with the classic Mango White Chocolate Truffle curated by the expert patisserie team.



That is not all! Food loverswho look for a little stroll at the poolside, can complete their authentic mango-filled experience with the special Kashundi Mango with Chicken and Corn Salad, Mexican Mango Chicken Quesadillas available at ChitChat every weekend.



