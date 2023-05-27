Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Healthy summer tips

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Life & Style Desk

Healthy summer tips

Healthy summer tips

The arrival of summer brings seasonal changes that can make some people vulnerable to certain illnesses. Here are some helpful tips to help everyone stay healthy this summer.

Hydration: Drinking around two to three  liters of water every day ensures that the body replenishes lost fluids due to profuse sweating. Cutting back on alcohol and caffeine can help keep someone well-hydrated, too, as these drinks tend to make the person urinate more, further depleting the body of fluids.

Protection from the sun:  Wear protective coverings like hats or caps and sunglasses. Sunscreen or sunblock has to be applied to the skin about 30 minutes before going outdoors. It is also necessary to re-apply the product every two (2) hours, especially after swimming or sweating.

Broad-spectrum sunscreens protect the skin against UVA and UVB rays, which are responsible for skin aging and sunburn.

Proper hygiene:  Many summer diseases are caused by viruses that can be eliminated through regular bathing and handwashing.

 Alcohol and hand sanitizers should be kept handy when traveling.

Eating habits:  The hot summer months may give way to unhealthy cravings like sugary sodas, ready-to-eat processed snacks, or street foods. A healthy diet for summer includes fiber-rich foods like grains, fruits, and vegetables, as these keep hunger pangs in control and prevent someone from mindless eating.

Get adequate rest:
The body heals and recovers faster when it is well rested.

Lifestyle choices:  Getting enough sleep and engaging in low-intensity exercises help boost the immune system. If possible, stay home and pursue worthwhile activities to calm the body and keep away from the sweltering heat outdoors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka DocLab & British Council screening four climate documentaries
Experience ‘Mango Mania’ @ Radisson Blu Dhaka
Healthy summer tips
Ucche Bhorta - Roshun Bhorta
Stay trendy with unique sarees
Horitoki’s Exquisite Blouse
Longevity Spinach Salad
Trio Fruits Vinaigrette


Latest News
Chandpur to get 300-ft modern naval port in World Bank-backed project
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Difficult times bring Russia and Cuba closer together
West Indies A clinch victory over Bangladesh A in second unofficial Test
Four motorcycle theft gang members held in Faridpur
US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26
Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace
Two held with 53 kgs hemp in Faridpur
Youth held with yaba pills in Dhaka airport
Democracy wins in Gazipur: Quader
Most Read News
Those who commit abuses in four areas won't get US visas: Donald Lu
Pakistan slaps travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with army
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Nipun Roy among 50 injured in Keraniganj AL-BNP clash
UN honours five fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Prof Shahidullah made UGC chairman again
US to impose new visa ban on Bangladeshis undermining democratic elections
Prospects and challenges of renewable energy in Bangladesh
Azmat Ullah concedes his defeat
Another JCD leader dies in Narsingdi factional clash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft