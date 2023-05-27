

Healthy summer tips



Hydration: Drinking around two to three liters of water every day ensures that the body replenishes lost fluids due to profuse sweating. Cutting back on alcohol and caffeine can help keep someone well-hydrated, too, as these drinks tend to make the person urinate more, further depleting the body of fluids.



Protection from the sun: Wear protective coverings like hats or caps and sunglasses. Sunscreen or sunblock has to be applied to the skin about 30 minutes before going outdoors. It is also necessary to re-apply the product every two (2) hours, especially after swimming or sweating.

Broad-spectrum sunscreens protect the skin against UVA and UVB rays, which are responsible for skin aging and sunburn.



Proper hygiene: Many summer diseases are caused by viruses that can be eliminated through regular bathing and handwashing.



Alcohol and hand sanitizers should be kept handy when traveling.



Eating habits: The hot summer months may give way to unhealthy cravings like sugary sodas, ready-to-eat processed snacks, or street foods. A healthy diet for summer includes fiber-rich foods like grains, fruits, and vegetables, as these keep hunger pangs in control and prevent someone from mindless eating.



Get adequate rest:

The body heals and recovers faster when it is well rested.



Lifestyle choices: Getting enough sleep and engaging in low-intensity exercises help boost the immune system. If possible, stay home and pursue worthwhile activities to calm the body and keep away from the sweltering heat outdoors.



