Ucche Bhorta - Roshun Bhorta
Ucche Bhorta
Ingredients:* Bitter gourd chopped 2 cups
* Green chilis 4 pieces
* Onion chopped cup
* Garlic chopped 2 tbsp
* Mustard oil 2 tbsp
Method:
Heat the pan with oil. Add bitter gourd, green chili chopped, garlic and salt in it. Fry them until it got soft. After that mash them properly. Add chopped onion & mustard oil in it. Serve it with stream rice.
Roshun Bhorta
Ingredients:
* Garlic cloves 10 pieces
* Green chilis 4 pieces
* Onion chopped cup
* Salt to taste
* Mustard oil 2 tbsp
Method:
Heat the pan and roast the garlic cloves & green chilis. Mash rest of the ingredients by using hands. Serve the bhorta with steam rice.
Alvi Rahman Shovon
Food Consultant & Researcher