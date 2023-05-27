Ucche Bhorta - Roshun Bhorta

Ucche Bhorta

Ingredients:

Heat the pan with oil. Add bitter gourd, green chili chopped, garlic and salt in it. Fry them until it got soft. After that mash them properly. Add chopped onion & mustard oil in it. Serve it with stream rice.







Roshun Bhorta

Ingredients:

* Garlic cloves 10 pieces

* Green chilis 4 pieces

* Onion chopped cup

* Salt to taste

* Mustard oil 2 tbsp



Method:

Heat the pan and roast the garlic cloves & green chilis. Mash rest of the ingredients by using hands. Serve the bhorta with steam rice.



Ucche Bhorta - Roshun Bhorta

Alvi Rahman Shovon
Food Consultant & Researcher