Saturday, 27 May, 2023, 8:50 AM
Life & Style

Ucche Bhorta - Roshun Bhorta

Published : Saturday, 27 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Ucche Bhorta
Ingredients:
*    Bitter gourd chopped 2 cups
*    Green chilis 4 pieces
*    Onion chopped  cup
*    Garlic chopped 2 tbsp
*    Salt to taste
*    Mustard oil 2 tbsp
Method:
Heat the pan with oil. Add bitter gourd, green chili chopped, garlic and salt in it. Fry them until it got soft. After that mash them properly. Add chopped onion & mustard oil in it. Serve it with stream rice.

Roshun Bhorta
Ingredients:
*    Garlic cloves 10 pieces
*    Green chilis 4 pieces
*    Onion chopped  cup
*    Salt to taste
*    Mustard oil 2 tbsp

Method:
Heat the pan and roast the garlic cloves & green chilis. Mash rest of the ingredients by using hands. Serve the bhorta with steam rice.

Alvi Rahman Shovon
Food Consultant & Researcher



