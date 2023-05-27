Stay trendy with unique sarees



It is the specialty of Trendy Target to focus on every single season while arraying its clothing collection. The owner bring different type of collections in all Bangladeshi festivals like new year, Eid, puja or any other celebrations to satisfy customers of all quarters.



They basically emphasize on sarees and three pieces collections, which they claim unique in its design. They collect those products from India and Pakistan and all products of Trendy Target are imported with original marks and tags. They ensure that for every season and for every occasion they have products which could meet customers' expectation.

Their Summer collection includes pure Jaipur Cotton, Maheshwari Multani Print Chanderi Silk, Pure Cotton, Silk Kalamkari

Collection of office wear contains Kashmiri Silk, Handloom Bapta Silk, Silk Natural Dye, Modal Silk, Murshidabadi Silk

Attires for festive moods are Ghicha Silk, Plain Linen, Silk Kota, Khadi Cotton, Semi Toshor Silk, Natural Dye, Ikkat Silk, SekelIkkat Silk.



Trendy Target provides Cash on Delivery facility for purchasing any product. If any product fails to match the expectation of customer, they can return on the spot by paying only the delivery charge.

To enjoy a hassle-free purchasing of women's wear or go for a high-fashion shopping spree being at home, anyone can just click once and get a support from Trendy Target.



