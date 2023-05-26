

Zayeda wins GCC mayoral polls



Zayeda secured 238,934 votes in 480 centres, unofficial results showed at 1:45am on Friday after daylong voting through electronic machines on Thursday.



Her nearest rival, the Awami League's Azmat Ullah Khan, got 222,737 votes.

Sarker Shahnoor Islam Rony, a BNP supporter who joined the race despite his party's decision to shun elections under the Awami League government, bagged 23,265 votes.



The supporters of both sides gathered outside Bangataz Auditorium, from where the returning officer was announcing the results.



Many of them scaled the boundary wall and got into the premises of the auditorium. The law enforcers then forced them to the opposite side of the street.



Both sides were cheering their leaders, but with Zayeda maintaining her lead, the celebrations were more enthusiastic among her supporters.



"We're cent percent hopeful about a victory.



Gazipur experienced unprecedented development during Jahangir Bhai's tenure.



We hope his mother will be elected and continue the trend of development," said college student Anis Ali Molla, a supporter of Zayeda.



Azmat's supporters did not give up hope. One of them, Nayeem Islam, said, "We may be trailing by some votes, but the results from many centres are yet to come.



So we're not giving up hope for a win." But finally Zayeda came out triumphant.



About 1.17 million people voted in the city election, a closely watched race.



People thronged some centres long before the voting opened.



As the day progressed, there were some reports of agents being forced out of centres, the presence of unwanted people in voting rooms, CCTV cameras breaking down, and EVMs going slow at some centres.



The Election Commission said it took steps to swiftly resolve the technical and disciplinary issues.



At least two people were arrested after they were seen interfering with voting in the secret room through CCTV monitoring, but there were no instances of voters being forced or influenced.



Along with electing the new mayor, the third Gazipur city poll will also determine 57 councillors and 19 women councillors for reserved seats. More than 330 candidates contested for the general and reserved councillor seats.



After the voting closed, Azmat said people cast their ballots in a 'festive atmosphere'.



He was optimistic about winning the race. Mayoral candidate Zayeda, who is in the race instead of her son and former mayor Jahangir, also praised the voting atmosphere.



However, Jahangir alleged that voters were being pressured to vote for the Awami League at some centres.



