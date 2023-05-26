Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

She bagged 238,934, Azmat got 222,737 votes

Zayeda wins GCC mayoral polls

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Zayeda wins GCC mayoral polls

Zayeda wins GCC mayoral polls

Zayeda Khatun, the mother of expelled ruling party leader Jahangir Alam, has won the Gazipur mayoral race with a slim margin of 16,203 votes.

Zayeda secured 238,934 votes in 480 centres, unofficial results showed at 1:45am on Friday after daylong voting through electronic machines on Thursday.

Her nearest rival, the Awami League's Azmat Ullah Khan, got 222,737 votes.

Sarker Shahnoor Islam Rony, a BNP supporter who joined the race despite his party's decision to shun elections under the Awami League government, bagged 23,265 votes.

The supporters of both sides gathered outside Bangataz Auditorium, from where the returning officer was announcing the results.

Many of them scaled the boundary wall and got into the premises of the auditorium. The law enforcers then forced them to the opposite side of the street.

Both sides were cheering their leaders, but with Zayeda maintaining her lead, the celebrations were more enthusiastic among her supporters.

"We're cent percent hopeful about a victory.

Gazipur experienced unprecedented development during Jahangir Bhai's tenure.

We hope his mother will be elected and continue the trend of development," said college student Anis Ali Molla, a supporter of Zayeda.

Azmat's supporters did not give up hope. One of them, Nayeem Islam, said, "We may be trailing by some votes, but the results from many centres are yet to come.

So we're not giving up hope for a win." But finally Zayeda came out triumphant.

About 1.17 million people voted in the city election, a closely watched race.

People thronged some centres long before the voting opened.

As the day progressed, there were some reports of agents being forced out of centres, the presence of unwanted people in voting rooms, CCTV cameras breaking down, and EVMs going slow at some centres.

The Election Commission said it took steps to swiftly resolve the technical and disciplinary issues.

At least two people were arrested after they were seen interfering with voting in the secret room through CCTV monitoring, but there were no instances of voters being forced or influenced.

Along with electing the new mayor, the third Gazipur city poll will also determine 57 councillors and 19 women councillors for reserved seats. More than 330 candidates contested for the general and reserved councillor seats.

After the voting closed, Azmat said people cast their ballots in a 'festive atmosphere'.

He was optimistic about winning the race. Mayoral candidate Zayeda, who is in the race instead of her son and former mayor Jahangir, also praised the voting atmosphere.

However, Jahangir alleged that voters were being pressured to vote for the Awami League at some centres.

Shahnoor appeared happy after casting his ballot. He said he had not noticed anything problematic but alleged his agents were intimidated.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zayeda wins GCC mayoral polls
Polls held in free, fair manner: EC
My mother won polls: Jahangir
Chand remanded for threatening PM with death
BSRC demands legal action against DU BCL men
Dengue: 52 patients hospitalised
Imran seeks assurances for talks with powers that be
16 to face military trial for violence after Imran’s arrest


Latest News
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft