Polls held in free, fair manner: EC

Expressing satisfactory over the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls held on Thursday, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the election was held in free, fair and peaceful manner."As per the information we received from the law enforcement agencies and our observers, the election was peaceful and fair,"he told a press conference at the Election Commission (EC) Secretariat here at around 5:30pm after ending of the voting of the GCC polls.According to the information received by EC, the election commissioner said the voter turnout was about 50 per cent.Claiming that many were afraid of getting involved in irregularities as CCTV cameras were installed in polling centres, he said agents at two centers tried to influence voters and that was why they were detained."We found no report of irregularities in other centres. I took action where irregularities were noticed. There were more than 4,000 CCTV cameras. It was not possible to monitor every camera at once," Alamgir said.But, he said, many people were afraid of doing irregularities because of the CCTV cameras and that was a success.�BSS