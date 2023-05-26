My mother won polls: Jahangir







"My mother has won, I got news from all centres," Jahangir said at around 7:00pm in his reaction while vote count was underway since the polls wrapped up at around 4:00pm.



However, the returning officers said that Zayeda Khatun was leading in 70 centres which is quite a feat against Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan.

Earlier, the Zayeda and Jahangir said voting was peaceful and the law and order situation was also good.



There has been no complaint so far against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Zayeda said adding, "I am hopeful about my victory in the election."



Former mayor Jahangir also cast his vote at the Kanaia Govt Primary School polling centre.



GAZIPUR, May 25: Former Gazipur mayor Jahangir Alam, son of independent mayoral candidate for the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Zayeda Khatun, has claimed that his mother won the election held on Thursday."My mother has won, I got news from all centres," Jahangir said at around 7:00pm in his reaction while vote count was underway since the polls wrapped up at around 4:00pm.However, the returning officers said that Zayeda Khatun was leading in 70 centres which is quite a feat against Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan.Earlier, the Zayeda and Jahangir said voting was peaceful and the law and order situation was also good.There has been no complaint so far against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Zayeda said adding, "I am hopeful about my victory in the election."Former mayor Jahangir also cast his vote at the Kanaia Govt Primary School polling centre.