Friday, 26 May, 2023, 8:01 AM
Chand remanded for threatening PM with death

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent


Rajshahi, May 25: BNP's Rajshahi district unit Convener Abu Sayeed Chand, arrested for issuing  death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was on Thursday taken on remand by police for five days.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Mahbub Alam allowed police to take him on remand in the case filed with Puthia Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act, said Public Prosecutor Jalal Uddin.
The police produced him before court at 3:30pm on Thursday, showing him arrested in the case and submitted petition to take Abu Sayeed Chand on remand for 10 days.

Police arrested Abu Sayeed Chand, over the death threat he had held out against Sheikh Hasina.

Chand was accused in a case filed on Sunday night, according to Puthia Police Station chief Faruq Hasan.

Baneswar Union Awami League General Secretary Abul Kalam Azad filed the case, Faruq said on Monday.
 
According to police, Chand went into hiding and was constantly on the move to evade arrest.

On information, a joint team of Rajshahi range and metropolitan police set up the checkpost in Bheripara and arrested Chand as he was fleeing in a private car.

In his case, Azad alleged that Chand threatened the PM while addressing a public rally held at Shibpirhat School field in Puthia upazila on Friday.



