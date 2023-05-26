Video
Home Front Page

Four DU Students Tortured

BSRC demands legal action against DU BCL men

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh Students' Right Council (BSRC) on Thursday staged a human chain at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University (DU) campus, protesting the incident of torture on four students by six leaders of the DU branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) that took place on Tuesday.

At that time, the protesters  demanded exemplary administrative punishment of the perpetrators, legal action against them and resignation of the Provost of the Masterda Surja Sen Hall.

BSRC central President Bin Yamin Molla said that Chhatra League has turned the dormitories of the university into a 'concentration camp.'

"The description how the four students of the Surja Sen Hall were tortured terrified us," he said.

"Whoever criticises the government is tortured by the BCL men. And Chhatra League claimed that they believe in freedom expression. This is ridiculous," said BSRC General Secretary Ariful Islam Adib.

Portraying how the residential halls run, Akhter Hossen, former President of the BSRC DU unit, said that torture on students has become a common scenario nowadays as the Chhatra League rule the dormitories, instead of the university administration.


