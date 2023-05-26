Video
Friday, 26 May, 2023
Front Page

Dengue: 52 patients hospitalised

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Fifty-two more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Of the new patients, 41 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.
According to the Directorate General of
Health Services (DGHS), 178 dengue patients, including 148 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,620 dengue cases, 1,429 recoveries, and 13 deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.    �UNB


