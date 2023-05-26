Imran seeks assurances for talks with powers that be







"Give me a hint and I will announce committee in a day," the ex-premier said, reiterating his earlier stance that he would quit political arena if the powers that be - the euphemism he uses to refer to the military establishment - convinced the proposed committee how his 'elimination' from political scene would help the country.



In his remarks broadcast via video link from his Zaman Park residence, the PTI chairman also questioned how simultaneous elections across the country in October could best serve the interest of the country.

In the same breath, he remarked, the time was apparently being bought only to crush his party.



When Pakistan was sinking in the quagmire of all kinds of crises, why people should wait till October, he wondered.



Khan also told his supporters that the government had cut internet connections in his neighbourhood.



If the establishment could not convince the committee on these counts, he would continue to fight back till the last ball, he said, while issuing a warning to the former 'not to become instrumental in destroying the country' in an attempt to oust him from politics. �DAWN



LAHORE, May 25: For the sake of Pakistan and democracy, PTI Chairman Imran Khan says he is ready to constitute a committee to hold dialogue with powers that be."Give me a hint and I will announce committee in a day," the ex-premier said, reiterating his earlier stance that he would quit political arena if the powers that be - the euphemism he uses to refer to the military establishment - convinced the proposed committee how his 'elimination' from political scene would help the country.In his remarks broadcast via video link from his Zaman Park residence, the PTI chairman also questioned how simultaneous elections across the country in October could best serve the interest of the country.In the same breath, he remarked, the time was apparently being bought only to crush his party.When Pakistan was sinking in the quagmire of all kinds of crises, why people should wait till October, he wondered.Khan also told his supporters that the government had cut internet connections in his neighbourhood.If the establishment could not convince the committee on these counts, he would continue to fight back till the last ball, he said, while issuing a warning to the former 'not to become instrumental in destroying the country' in an attempt to oust him from politics. �DAWN