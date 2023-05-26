Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 8:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

16 to face military trial for violence after Imran’s arrest

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

LAHORE, May 25: A Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday handed 16 civilians over to the military for trial over their suspected involvement in violent protests following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan this month.

The military said after the violence that the suspects would be tried in military courts, used primarily to try enemies of the state.

Khan was arrested on May 9. Two days later, the Supreme Court ruled that the arrest was unlawful.

The protests following Khan's arrest by the anti-graft agency included people storming military installations, including the house of a top general in Lahore, which was set ablaze.

Thousands of people, mostly supporters of former cricket hero Khan, have been rounded up since.

One of the 16 suspects is a member of Khan's political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and had been chosen by Khan to run in the next provincial elections, a senior member of Khan's legal team, Azhar Siddique, told Reuters.

"The 16 will be investigated by the military and tried in military courts," he said.

Military courts operate under a separate system from the civilian legal system. Trials are closed to outsiders, and no media is allowed. Rights groups have criticised the secretive nature of the process.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zayeda wins GCC mayoral polls
Polls held in free, fair manner: EC
My mother won polls: Jahangir
Chand remanded for threatening PM with death
BSRC demands legal action against DU BCL men
Dengue: 52 patients hospitalised
Imran seeks assurances for talks with powers that be
16 to face military trial for violence after Imran’s arrest


Latest News
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft