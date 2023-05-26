Video
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that there is nothing to worry about the newly announced US visa policy for Bangladesh.

Following a one-hour meeting with the US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas, the Foreign Minister told the media, "They [the US] have done their job, now we will do ours."

"We talked about US-Bangladesh relations, our growing relationship across a whole number of

areas and on new visa issues," however,  the visa policy aligns with the government's dedication and efforts in organising transparent and impartial polls," the Foreign Minister said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Haas said they have discussed the new visa policy, among other issues, noting that this is something they have done in support of Bangladeshi people, Bangladesh government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself and everyone here in Bangladesh who support a free and fair election.

US Ambassador told reporters that the newly announced visa policy was "merely their way of helping" to support democratic electoral process in Bangladesh.

He said the meeting with FM Momen was part of the regular series of meetings that they have. "We talked about US-Bangladesh relations, our growing relationship across a whole number of areas."

"We support free and fair elections. The new visa policy to restrict visas to those who undermine the democratic process applies to everyone," said Ambassador Haas.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said, "We hoped that parties which resort to violence, arson and destruction would remain cautious with the new US policy, the Foreign Minister told a media briefing on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs just after returning from Qatar, Doha, concluding his two-day visit as a delegation member of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's team.

When his comment was sought over the US new visa policy aimed at ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections in Bangladesh, the Foreign Minister said we don't want arson, violence and destruction. I hope these acts will come down.


