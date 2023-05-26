My mother won polls, Jahangir claims







However, the returning officers said that Zayeda Khatun was leading in 70 centres which is quite a feat against Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan. Gazipur, May 25: Former Gazipur mayor Zahangir Alam, also son of independent mayoral candidate for the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Zayeda Khatun has claimed that his mother won the election held on Thursday."My mother has won, I got news from all centres," Zahangir said at around 7:00pm in his reaction while vote count was underway since the polls wrapped up at around 4:00pm.However, the returning officers said that Zayeda Khatun was leading in 70 centres which is quite a feat against Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan.