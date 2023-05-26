|
Voting rate likely to be 50pc: EC
Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 38
|
Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the Gazipur City Corporation polls voting rate likely to be 50 per cent.
Election Commissioner (EC) made these remarks while speaking to reporters at the Agargaon election building on Thursday afternoon.
Addressing the fairness of the election, Md Alamgir stated that based on the information gathered from law enforcement agencies, election commission officials, media and election observers, it can be concluded that the Gazipur city election was conducted in a remarkably smooth and peaceful manner.
He further said that all the candidates who participated in the election expressed their satisfaction with the electoral process and declared their willingness to accept the results, irrespective of the outcome.