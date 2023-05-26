We will extend all-out support in this regards: Chunnu







While talking to media about the meeting with US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas at his Gulshan residence, Mujibul Huq Chunnu made the remark.



Jatiya Party's (JP) Presidium Member Rana Mohammad Sohel also represented the party in the meeting with its secretary general.

Earlier, the US Ambassador also met the representatives of Bangladesh's other major political parties - Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) - at the same place to discuss the new US visa policy announced at Wednesday midnight.



Chunnu said that the visa policy announced by the US State Department was discussed at the meeting.



The US officials wanted to know the opinion of political parties in Bangladesh. The leaders of the three parties gave their opinions. Both Awami League and BNP leaders talked about upcoming general elections and role of the law enforcing agencies in the polls, he added.



He said it was understood that the US government sincerely wanted a free and fair election in Bangladesh. Because of it, they have announced the visa policy.



