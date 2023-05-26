Video
It will play important role in ensuring credible polls: Khasru

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent


BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday said that BNP welcomed the new visa policy of the United States to stop vote rigging in Bangladesh.

A delegation led by Amir Khasru attended a meeting at the US Ambassador's residence in Gulshan. After that he said it to the reporters in front of BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan.
Amir Khasru said, "The United States has taken this decision after observing electoral system of Bangladesh for long time. Such steps will play an important role to eliminate the doubt about the fair elections of the people of the country."

Khosru said, "The initiative disclosed that the people of Bangladesh are not able to vote, people's constitutional rights are being taken away and life of the people of the country is in danger."

"Nothing will be achieved by stealing votes and they need to think about their future if they continue vote rigging," he added.

Khasru said, "The new visa policy mentioned that, the individual and organization of Bangladesh are involved involve in vote rigging USA will take action against these corrupt people."

Mentioning that, "It has specifically addressed organizations and individuals in Bangladesh. Their statement is quite comprehensive," Khasru said, "The statement directly addressed them who are working to subvert and manipulate elections, to come to power by stealing votes."

Khasru said, "In the meantime, they have talked about judiciary, journalists, law enforcement agencies and government officials who will be directly or indirectly involved in vote theft."

Answer to a question of, whether the announcement of this visa policy will lead to fair elections in the country? He said, "We must bring back fair election process in Bangladesh. This is one step in the path of liberation struggle. A lot of steps have to be taken here so that they can't steal the votes again and grab the power of the country illegally," said Khasru.

Among others BNP Organizing Secretary Shama Obaid, Information and Research Secretary Riaz Uddin Nasu and Media Wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan were present at the meeting.


