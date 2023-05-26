No problem with new policy, AL  restored democratic system: Salim







"We have no problem with the policies that the United States has given regarding elections. We have no problem with visa restrictions, because we have consolidated the democratic system in Bangladesh and restored the democratic system," he said while talking to this correspondent over phone.



Salim Mahmud said, "Our leader Sheikh Hasina has brought radical changes by reforming the electoral system of the country. She empowered the Election Commission and took various steps for holding fair and impartial elections. I have given an opinion to Peter Haas on behalf of the party."

Earlier on the day, the US Ambassador met the representatives of Bangladesh's major political parties - Awami League (AL), Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jatiya Party (JP) - at his official residence in the capital and discussed the new US visa policy announced at Wednesday midnight.



Awami League (AL) Information and Research Affairs Secretary Salim Mahmud, who represented AL in the Thursday's meeting with US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas at his Gulshan residence, said that the party doesn't have any problem with the policies that the United States has given regarding elections."We have no problem with the policies that the United States has given regarding elections. We have no problem with visa restrictions, because we have consolidated the democratic system in Bangladesh and restored the democratic system," he said while talking to this correspondent over phone.Salim Mahmud said, "Our leader Sheikh Hasina has brought radical changes by reforming the electoral system of the country. She empowered the Election Commission and took various steps for holding fair and impartial elections. I have given an opinion to Peter Haas on behalf of the party."Earlier on the day, the US Ambassador met the representatives of Bangladesh's major political parties - Awami League (AL), Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jatiya Party (JP) - at his official residence in the capital and discussed the new US visa policy announced at Wednesday midnight.