

GCC polls held peacefully, vote counting continues



Beginning at 8:00am, the voting continued till 4:00pm without any break in the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) smoothly conducted its third elections on Thursday. Long queues of voters were seen in almost all polling centres during the voting hours.



Counting of votes began shortly after the voting ended.

Except one or two isolated incidents, no event of violence was reported during the city polls. Instead, most voters expressed their satisfaction over the polling and the atmosphere ensured for holding a free, fair and impartial election.



Voters claimed that almost all voters could exercise their voting rights in the polls who went to the centres.



The Gazipur City Corporation, constituted with a total of 57 wards, has some 11,794,76 voters. Of them, 5,92,762 are male voters, 5,86,696 are female voters and the rest 18 are transgender.



Total eight candidates vied for the mayoral post and 325 contenders ran for councillors' post across 57 wards and 11 reserved seats.



The voting was held using the electronic voting machines (EVMs) at 480 polling centres under the GCC areas. Members of the law enforcement agencies were deployed at all the polling centres.



A total of 13,000 law enforcers have been deployed to maintain law and order during the election, said Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Molla Nazrul Islam on Wednesday.



Twenty platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have been deployed alongside 30 teams of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar members, said Returning Officer Faridul Islam.

Independent mayoral candidate Zayeda Khatun, also mother of former Gazipur Mayor Mohammad Jahangir Alam, is leading the polls unofficially bagging 68,800 votes in the city polls while her rival ruling Awami League (AL)-backed candidate Azmat Ullah Khan got 58,025 votes counted in 133 polling centres out of 480 till filing of this report at 8:30pm on Thursday.