US Envoy Meets AL, BNP, JP Reps

New policy to restrict visas for undermining democratic process: Haas

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent


US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas on Thursday met the representatives of Bangladesh's major political parties - Awami League (AL), Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jatiya Party (JP) - at his official residence in the capital and discussed the new US visa policy announced at Wednesday midnight.

On behalf of ruling AL, it's Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud and executive committee member Mohammad Ali Arafat (Md A Arafat), also chairman of Suchinta Foundation, attended the meeting while BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and organising secretary Shyama Obaid represented their party.
However, Jatiya Party (JaPa) Secretary General Mujibul Huq Chunnu and Presidium Member Rana Mohammad Sohel represented their party in the meetings held separately.

While talking to media after the meeting, Peter Haas said, "We support free and fair elections. The new visa policy to restrict visas to those who undermine the democratic process applies to everyone."

The meeting began at the US Ambassador's Gulshan residence at around 11:30am and concluded at 1:45pm.

 After two-hour long meeting, the leaders of AL, BNP and JP came out of the US Ambassador's residence.

While briefing, the US Ambassador said that the newly announced visa policy was merely the US way of helping the democratic electoral process in Bangladesh.

Haas said they discussed the new visa policy, among other issues, noting that this is something they have done in support of Bangladeshis, the government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and everyone who supports a free and fair election.

"We talked about US-Bangladesh relations, our growing relationship across a whole number of areas."


