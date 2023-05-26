No US visa to person impeding fair polls in BD: Blinken







Disclosing the new policy, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, "Today (Wednesday), I am announcing a new visa policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) ("3C") of the Immigration and Nationality Act to support Bangladesh's goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections".



The United States notified the Bangladeshi government of this decision on May 3, 2023, Blinken revealed.

"Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh," he said adding that "I am announcing this policy to lend our support to all those seeking to advance democracy in Bangladesh."



The family members of such individuals will also be affected by the restriction.



"This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services," the Secretary of State said.



"Actions that undermine the democratic election process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views".



"The holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone-voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media. I am announcing this policy to lend our support to all those seeking to advance democracy in Bangladesh," he concluded.



Meanwhile, the United States has reiterated its support for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's efforts to hold a free and fair election in Bangladesh, says US Department of State Spokesperson.



"I think what we will say is Prime Minister Hasina has committed to supporting free and fair elections. We share her support for free and fair elections," said Spokesperson Matthew Miller.



He made remarks when a questioner wanted to know whether the US is urging for a neutral caretaker government to hold a free, fair election.



Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the next general election in Bangladesh will be held in a free and fair manner under her government upholding democracy and voting rights of the people.



The US State Department Spokesperson said the policy that they announced is designed to support those efforts by the Prime Minister, as well as the efforts of the Bangladeshi people to having elections where the Bangladeshi people can choose their leaders.



"And I will say lastly, as friends, we have expressed our concerns where we see actions that undermine democracy and human rights in Bangladesh," said the Spokesperson at a regular briefing at the US Department of State.



The United States has indicated their new Bangladesh-specific visa policy will help Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government in its efforts to hold free and fair elections.



Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Thursday told reporters that the newly announced visa policy was "merely their way of helping" to support democratic electoral process in Bangladesh.



He made the remarks while talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after his meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.



Ambassador Haas said they have discussed the new visa policy, among other issues, noting that this is something they have done in support of Bangladeshi people, Bangladesh government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself and everyone here in Bangladesh who support a free and fair election.



He said the meeting with FM Momen was part of the regular series of meetings that they have. "We talked about US-Bangladesh relations, our growing relationship across a whole number of areas."



"We support free and fair elections. The new visa policy to restrict visas to those who undermine the democratic process applies to everyone," said Ambassador Haas.



Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Dhaka has said on Thursday that the United States has indicated their new Bangladesh-specific visa policy will help Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government in its efforts to hold free and fair elections.



"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government have committed to supporting free and fair elections in Bangladesh. This policy is designed to support these efforts and the Bangladeshi people, so they may hold elections to choose their leaders," said the US Embassy in Dhaka, in a message to journalists just after the new policy was announced.



The United States said they support free and fair elections everywhere.



The message also contained a set of FAQs with responses, through which it clarified certain points that may likely arise in people's minds.



To start with, the US Embassy said this policy applies to any individual responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. This includes current or former Bangladeshi officials, government supporters, and opposition members, among others. This would also include the immediate family members of such persons.



The United States said they are committed to building a strong partnership with the government of Bangladesh grounded in democracy and human rights.



"We welcome the Prime Minister's expressed commitment to holding free and fair elections," said the US Embassy.



The United States emphasised it does not support any particular political party, and that their handling of this policy would not favour anyone over another - except on the grounds of undermining electoral democracy.



"Restrictions under this new policy target individuals engaging in behaviour that undermines the democratic election process, regardless of affiliation."



It also assured that it is a general practice to notify individuals whose visas are revoked or cancelled.



Given US' "close cooperation" with the government of Bangladesh, the US informed it of this policy decision on May 3.



