Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

JCD leader shot dead, another injured in factional clashes in Narsingdi

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent


Narsingdi, May 25:  A Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader was shot to death while another suffered bullet injuries in factional clashes between two groups over a procession in Sadar upazila of Narsingdi on Thursday afternoon.

Sadekur Rahman Sadek, 32, former Joint Convener of district JCD unit, died after he was shot in his forehead, said Bacchu Mia, a police official at Dhaka Medical College Hospital(DMCH). Doctors at the DMCH declared Sadek dead after he was brought there for treatment, he said. JCD activist Ashraful Islam, 22, was shot in his thigh and is under treatment at DMCH.
A 71-member committee of the JCD district unit was announced around four months back. Several clashes occurred between the office bearers of the newly formed committee and those who were not included in the committee. The deprived JCD men brought out a procession, in favour of a district BNP programme scheduled to be held on May 27 near the house of the BNP's Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokan in Chinishpur area of Sadar upazila at around 3:45pm.

Suddenly, a group of the JCD opened fire on the procession, said Mayeen Uddin, a former Joint Convener, deprived of berth in the new committee. Sadek suffered bullet injuries in his forehead while Ashraful in his thigh, he said, adding that they were first taken to Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JCD leader shot dead, another injured in factional clashes in Narsingdi
UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high
One more suspect arrested
JnU student remanded for forging VC’s signature
AL to extend support to EC in holding free, fair general election, says Quader
Graft Case Against Tarique, Zubaida
‘No SDGs until freeing society of tobacco’
PM returns home from Doha


Latest News
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft