JCD leader shot dead, another injured in factional clashes in Narsingdi
Narsingdi, May 25: A Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader was shot to death while another suffered bullet injuries in factional clashes between two groups over a procession in Sadar upazila of Narsingdi on Thursday afternoon.
Sadekur Rahman Sadek, 32, former Joint Convener of district JCD unit, died after he was shot in his forehead, said Bacchu Mia, a police official at Dhaka Medical College Hospital(DMCH). Doctors at the DMCH declared Sadek dead after he was brought there for treatment, he said. JCD activist Ashraful Islam, 22, was shot in his thigh and is under treatment at DMCH.
Suddenly, a group of the JCD opened fire on the procession, said Mayeen Uddin, a former Joint Convener, deprived of berth in the new committee. Sadek suffered bullet injuries in his forehead while Ashraful in his thigh, he said, adding that they were first taken to Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.