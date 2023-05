COX'S BAZAR. May, 25: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Wednesday night arrested another person in connection with the recovery of bodies of three friends from a remote hill in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.



COX'S BAZAR. May, 25: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Wednesday night arrested another person in connection with the recovery of bodies of three friends from a remote hill in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.The arrested is Emrul. With this, two people have been arrested so far in this connection.RAB-15 Commander Lt Col Saiful Islam at a press conference at the Battalion's office on Thursday said they arrested Emarul from a remote area of Habibchhara Hill on Wednesday night.