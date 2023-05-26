JnU student remanded for forging VC’s signature







At remand hearing, Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the allowing the police to take him on remand.



Sub Inspector Hasan Matubbar of Kotwali police station, also the Investigation Officer ((IO) of the case, had produced the student in the court with a prayer to grant seven days' remand for questioning.

Accused Sajib Ahmad, a student of Islamic Studies Department of the university was arrested on Wednesday from the proctor's office and handed over to the capital's Kotwali police station.



He allegedly forged the signatures to use them for applying for changing the department.



According to the university administration, Sajeeb Ahmed was admitted to the Islamic Studies Department in the academic year 2020-21. Later he applied to change the department.



Calling himself a Hindu, Sajeev applied to change department.



Saidur Rahman, Security Officer of the university filed a case with Kotwali police Station on Wednesday.



A Jagannath University student was arrested and taken on remand for one day on Thursday allegedly for forging the signatures of the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Chairman of Islamic Studies Department to change department.At remand hearing, Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the allowing the police to take him on remand.Sub Inspector Hasan Matubbar of Kotwali police station, also the Investigation Officer ((IO) of the case, had produced the student in the court with a prayer to grant seven days' remand for questioning.Accused Sajib Ahmad, a student of Islamic Studies Department of the university was arrested on Wednesday from the proctor's office and handed over to the capital's Kotwali police station.He allegedly forged the signatures to use them for applying for changing the department.According to the university administration, Sajeeb Ahmed was admitted to the Islamic Studies Department in the academic year 2020-21. Later he applied to change the department.Calling himself a Hindu, Sajeev applied to change department.Saidur Rahman, Security Officer of the university filed a case with Kotwali police Station on Wednesday.