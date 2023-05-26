

AL to extend support to EC in holding free, fair general election, says Quader



"AL government will extend all-out cooperation to the EC in holding a neutral general election. We will make the election free, fair and peaceful," Quader said in response to a query about the new visa policy announced by the US on Wednesday midnight.



Earlier, he had placed wreaths on the grave of Kazi Nazrul Islam on Dhaka University campus to mark the National Poet's 124th birth anniversary.

In a statement, the US said that it will impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members "if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh".



Quader also said that Awami League would definitely resist those who obstruct the general election. He added that those who will set fire to and vandalise buses in the name of movement ahead of the election will be in trouble.

