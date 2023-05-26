Video
Graft Case Against Tarique, Zubaida

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Court Correspondent

2 more witnesses testify

Two more prosecution witnesses in a graft case against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman gave their testimonies in the trial court on Thursday.

Earlier on May 21, the complainant of the case, Zahirul Huda, Deputy Director (DD) of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)   deposed before the trial court in the case. With two, a total three prosecution witnesses testified in the court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman recorded the deposition of the two witnesses and fixed May 28 for producing rest of the witnesses. The two prosecution witnesses are Daily Dinkal Newspaper Cashiers - Syed Azad Iqbal and Emran Ali Shikhder. Tarique and Zubaida have been in London since 2008.

The trial in the graft case started in absence of Tarique and Zubaida. On April 13, the same court framed charges against them in their absence.

ACC on September 26 in 2007, filed the case against Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman and mother-in-law Iqbal-Mand Banu for amassing illegal wealth of Tk 4.81 crore and concealing information about the assets.


Graft Case Against Tarique, Zubaida
