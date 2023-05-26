‘No SDGs until freeing society of tobacco’





"Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would not be achieved until we free the society of tobacco," anti tobacco campaigners said on Thursday.



Speaking at a workshop hosted by Bangladesh Blind Mission (BBM) at Meghna Hall of BIAM Foundation at New Eskaton, they called for involving physicians with the campaign to free the country of tobacco by 2040.





They said, the use of tobacco products create risk not only to public health and environment but also hinders economic development.



They said that physicians can play an important role to sensitise people against the use of tobacco.

"As physicians are held in respect and they have importance in the society. So they can play important role in anti-tobacco campaign, advising people to quit smoking," they said.



Prof Dr AHM Mustafizur Rahman, former Vice Chancellor of Jatiyo Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh, attended as the chief guest, Brigadier General (retd) Khondoker Mohammad Mozammel Haque, advisor of BBM, attended as a special guest.



Joel Ahmed, president of BBM, gave the welcome address, while Umme Kausar Sumona and Faria Sultana of BBM jointly moderated the discussions.



Mohammad Shamsul Islam, epidemiologist of Ispahani Eye Hospital, presented the key-note paper on present status of tobacco use in the country, cessation challenges and the way forward and Dr Kaniz Afrin, deputy programme manager of Diabetic Association of Bangladesh presented another paper on sensitising health professionals regarding harmfull effects of tobacco use.

About 21 physicians took part in the workshop.



