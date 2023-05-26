Video
Home Back Page

PM returns home from Doha

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home on Thursday morning wrapping up her three-day official visit to Qatar.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:58am.

She went to Qatar on May 22 last to attend the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) at the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the visit, Hasina joined the Qatar Economic Forum, met with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Diwan, held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and held a meeting with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame.

Besides, Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met her as well as Saudi Arabian Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih and Saudi Minister Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim jointly called on her.

Sheikh Hasina also addressed the students of Qatar University and visited Awsaj Academy, a specialized school for the children with special needs, which runs under Qatar Foundation here in Doha.    �UNB


