Dhaka-Ctg double railway line to be opened by July 15





CHATTOGRAM, May 24: Dhaka-Chattogram direct double railway line is expected to be opened by July 15.

On completion of construction of 48 km Cumilla-Akhaura section of the railway in June, the double line would be opened, Project Director Shahidul Islam told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.



He said, 72 km Laksham-Akhaura section of the double railway would be completed with financial assistance from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB). ADB will provide $505 million and EIB -$175 million. On completion, Cumilla-Laksham 24 km section of the railway has gone into operation in September 2021.

A joint venture between China Railway Group's Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) has been awarded the contract for this project.



Earlier, 273 km out of 321 km of Dhaka- Chattogram railway's double line was completed. Kamalapur-Tongi and Chattogram-Chinki-Astana section of Dhaka-Cahhtogram double line, with total length of 117 km, were completed before 1971. The sources said, ADB is providing 505 million US dollar while EIB is providing 175 million US Dollar for the project. Presently it remains only 48 km from Cumilla to Akhaura to make Dhaka-Chattogram Rail line to Dual gauge Double line. The construction works of the project had begun in November in 2016.



Earlier 273 kilometres double rail lines of 321 km from Dhaka to Chattogram have been completed.

Currently, construction works of 48 km long double rail line from Cumilla to Akhaura have been progressing fast which is expected to be completed by next June.



The rest 203 km long rail track in this important rail line remained single for a long time.



The present Awami League government in their previous tenure has taken three projects to double the rail track in this significant rail line. These projects started to be implemented since 2011. The three projects included; 64 km line Tongi and Bhairab Bazar, 61 km long Laksham and Chinki Astana and 7.1 km long Akhaura-Bhairab Bazar totalling of 132 km. Of those projects, 64 km line Tongi and Bhairab Bazar, 61 km long Laksham and Chinki Astana have already been completed.



With the implementation of the project, the speed of train on the route would be 120 kilometres per hour.



