Two senior govt officials get extension, one transferred







The Public Administration Ministry of Wednesday issued an order in this regards.



According to the PA Ministry notification, his PRL would remain suspended for the period. Earlier on Tuesday, the PA Ministry issued notification granting SSD Secretary Mustafizur Rahman's PRL from May 24 as he has completed his service age of 59 years on Tuesday.

In another PA Ministry order issued on Tuesday, Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Ministry's Secretary Mosammat Hamida Begum was transferred to the Rural Development and Cooperative Division (RDCD) and RDCD Secretary Md Mashiur Rahman to the CHT Affairs Ministry as secretary.



However, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Md Khurshid Alam, also an Additional Inspector General of Police (Additional IGP), was given an extension of one year in service on Tuesday.



