68 more Covid cases reported







With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,038,809, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 5.25 per cent from Tuesday's 4.23 per cent as 1,294samples were tested. The recovery rate remained unchanged at 98.4 per cent. However, the death rate also remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent. �UNB

