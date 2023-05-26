Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

68 more Covid cases reported

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Bangladesh reported 68 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,038,809, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 5.25 per cent from Tuesday's 4.23 per cent as 1,294samples were tested. The recovery rate remained unchanged at 98.4 per cent. However, the death rate also remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Two senior govt officials get extension, one transferred
68 more Covid cases reported
Bangabandhu inspired by Nazrul’s ‘Agnibeena’: DU VC
Mobile court evicts 20 illegal shops in Ctg
Banani Cop kills himself in city
Couple gets life for possessing 120 grams of heroin
Fugitive convict held in city


Latest News
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft