Bangabandhu inspired by Nazrul’s ‘Agnibeena’: DU VC







"Bangabandhu's revolutionary, humaniterian and non communial values were inpired by the 12 poems of Kazi Nazrul's poetry book 'Agnibeena", said Dr Akhtaruzzaman.



He was addressing a commemorating discussion held on the Nazrul's graveyard premises, marking the 124th birth anniversary of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Akhtaruzzaman said the new generation will be more humanterian and secular in the light of Agnibeena to build an inclusive society.



Nazrul is poet of equility, non communalism, humanity and love, Akhtaruzzaman said, adding, "He was the source of inspiration for Bangabandhu during the crisis and transitional period of the nation".



Earlier, teachers, students and officials of the university brought out a colourful procession from Aparajeya Bangla sculpture premises at 6:30am and placed wreaths at the poet's grave on the university campus.



DU Pro-VC (Administration) Dr Mohammad Samad, DU tresurer Professor Mamtaj Uddin Ahmed, DU Teacher Association President Dr Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, DU Nazrul Research centre director Professor Sitajul Islam also addressed the discussion, cunducted by DU Bangla department chairperson Dr Fatema Kawser. �BSS



