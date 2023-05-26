Mobile court evicts 20 illegal shops in Ctg







The eviction drive led by Assistant Commissioner (land) Masud Rana of Chandgaon Circle in cooperation with CMP police, Railway State Office and RNB was conducted in the city's New Market area from 10:00am to 2:00pm.



Masud Rana said that the mobile court evicted 20 illegal shops and structures illegally built on around 30 decimals of railway land.

Following the application of the railway authority, the Deputy Commissioner ordered to carry out eviction drive, he said. �BSS

