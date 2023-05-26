Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Banani Cop kills himself in city

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent


A police constable died after he allegedly shot himself in the chest with a pistol at Banani Police check-post on Thursday, said a police official quoting his colleagues.

The deceased was identified as Ashrafuzzaman Rony, 22. He used to live in Mirpur Police Lines.
Inspector Bachhu Mia, In-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp, said Rony was on duty at Banani check-post on Road No 11.

At one stage he went to the washroom in the morning and the sound of a gunshot was heard from inside, said another police constable at the check-post. He claimed Rony was alone inside the washroom.

After hearing gunshot, his colleagues rushed in and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead in the morning.

His colleagues who were on duty during the incident suspected that Rony might have killed himself, said Bacchu Mia. Rony, from Dhamrai upazila in Dhaka, joined the police force in 2020. Police are investigating the incident, said Bachhu.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Two senior govt officials get extension, one transferred
68 more Covid cases reported
Bangabandhu inspired by Nazrul’s ‘Agnibeena’: DU VC
Mobile court evicts 20 illegal shops in Ctg
Banani Cop kills himself in city
Couple gets life for possessing 120 grams of heroin
Fugitive convict held in city


Latest News
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft