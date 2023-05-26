Banani Cop kills himself in city





A police constable died after he allegedly shot himself in the chest with a pistol at Banani Police check-post on Thursday, said a police official quoting his colleagues.The deceased was identified as Ashrafuzzaman Rony, 22. He used to live in Mirpur Police Lines.Inspector Bachhu Mia, In-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp, said Rony was on duty at Banani check-post on Road No 11.At one stage he went to the washroom in the morning and the sound of a gunshot was heard from inside, said another police constable at the check-post. He claimed Rony was alone inside the washroom.After hearing gunshot, his colleagues rushed in and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead in the morning.His colleagues who were on duty during the incident suspected that Rony might have killed himself, said Bacchu Mia. Rony, from Dhamrai upazila in Dhaka, joined the police force in 2020. Police are investigating the incident, said Bachhu.