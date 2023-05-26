Video
Couple gets life for possessing 120 grams of heroin

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

RANGPUR, May 25: A court has sentenced a couple to life term imprisonment in a drug case filed for allegedly possessing 120 grams of heroin in Rangpur.

District and Sessions Judge of Rangpur Md Shahidul Islam delivered the verdict on Wednesday afternoon in presence of accused Aminul Islam and his wife Ozifa Begum in the courtroom.

Later, the convicts were sent to Rangpur Central Jail under police guard.

Prosecution says a team of the District Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) raided a house in Tajhat area of Rangpur city based on a tip-off that a husband and wife were trading drugs including heroin on April 25, 2022.

During the operation, the DNC team seized 120 grams of heroin from the possession of the couple and arrested Aminul Islam and his wife Ojifa Begum from the spot.

Later, a case was filed against the arrested couple with Kotwali Police Station of Rangpur Metropolitan Police in this connection.

After investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against the two accused to the court.

After the testimony and interrogation of eight witnesses in the case, the court found accused Aminul Islam and his wife Ozifa Begum guilty and sentenced them to life term imprisonment on Wednesday afternoon.

Public Prosecutor of Rangpur Advocate Md Abdul Malek told reporters that the court awarded the maximum punishment to the couple as it was proved beyond doubt that they were involved in the drug trade in the discussed case.     �BSS


