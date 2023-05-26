Video
Fugitive convict held in city

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a fugitive convict, who was convicted to life-term imprisonment for drug peddling, from the city's Mugda area.

The arrestee was identified as Md Mahidul Islam alias Sagor, 30, son of Sofir Uddin of Gaibandha district.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Mugda area and arrested him, said Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-02 Md Fazlul Haque. He was handed over to Gaibandha Sadar police station.

In 2013, police arrested him with a huge amount of contraband drugs from Mymensingh Kotwali area.    �BSS


