Fugitive convict held in city







The arrestee was identified as Md Mahidul Islam alias Sagor, 30, son of Sofir Uddin of Gaibandha district.



On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Mugda area and arrested him, said Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-02 Md Fazlul Haque. He was handed over to Gaibandha Sadar police station.

In 2013, police arrested him with a huge amount of contraband drugs from Mymensingh Kotwali area. �BSS

