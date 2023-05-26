Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Shut down illegal diagnostic centres

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

According to the latest data of the Department of Health in Bangladesh there are about five thousand diagnostic centres in the country. But in many of these, extra money is being collected without following the government rules. Many of these diagnostic centres do not have any testing equipment or physicians and medical technologists. Collecting samples from patients in the name of test and making fake report using the name of a doctor is their business.

At different times in many diagnostic centres of the country, pathological test reports with expired chemical ingredients, reporting without tests, keeping contaminated blood in the laboratory, not having a license, extra fees from patients and various irregularities are found. Most of these diagnostic centres are running through fraud. Many do not have doctors or technicians. The owners of these diagnostic centres are running the business by pulling signboards and ignoring the rules and regulations.

These institutions do not have the necessary equipment. The opening of the diagnostic centre requires clearance from the Department of Narcotics Control, Environment, Department of Atomic Energy and Trade License, TIN and VAT Registration Certificate. But more than half of the diagnostic centres are operating without the approval of the Department of Health. Therefore, legal action should be taken against unauthorized and illegal organizations.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shut down illegal diagnostic centres
Steep rise in Dengue cases
Productive use of internet
Humans must control Artificial Intelligence
Will new budget be able to satisfy people?
Restoring discipline in banking sector a must
Benefits of physical exercise
Biman to spread its wings to US West Coast


Latest News
Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun elected Gazipur city mayor
Those who commit abuses in four ares won't get US visa: Donald Lu
Zayeda leading by 10,375 votes over Azmat in 250 centres
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 92,222, Azmat 82,021 votes
Chinese Company to invest $10.73m in BEPZA EZ
BEA places Tk 20.94 lakh crore alternate budget for FY24
Dhaka's proposal gets highest importance in Bali Media Summit declaration
'My mother wins, conspiracy on to change results': Jahangir
Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
18 BNP activists arrested in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Gazipur city polls: Zayeda gets 68,800, Azmat 58,025 votes
boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD
Death threat to PM: Rajshahi BNP leader Chand arrested
Azizur's candidacy as Gazipur city councillor cancelled ahead of vote
Policeman dies after shooting himself while on checkpost duty
Man held with 20-kg hemp in Chandpur
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room, one jailed
Gazipur City Corporation polls underway
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Brighton end Man City's winning run to secure top-six finish
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft