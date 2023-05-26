Steep rise in Dengue cases







According to a news report published in this daily, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made an urgent call to take preventive measures during the upcoming monsoon season.



However, dengue outbreaks usually occur in Bangladesh from April to September. Prior and during the monsoon season we had penned three separate editorials on tackling the deadly fever, sadly enough our set of warnings and recommendations have fallen into deaf ears.

It's upsetting also to note that-- at least total of 1,533 people have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease nationwide so far this year, according to DGHS. Thirteen of the patients have died.



We believe, most of these untimed and unwarranted deaths could have been averted. And we also believe city corporation authorities must shoulder the fair share of blame for noticeably failing to protect our city - dwellers.



However, dengue is not a disease that cannot be prevented. But why are we repeatedly failing to prevent the rampant breeding of Aedes mosquito, the carrier of dengue disease?



We could easily prevent the health disaster, if the places where Aedes mosquitoes breed in Dhaka or other cities could be fast identified, kept clean while removing stagnant water.



Once again, our city corporation authorities coupled with active participation of city - dwellers must ensure all breeding grounds for the deadly Aedes Mosquitoes are decimated. Two together must make sure there are no receptacles with stagnant water.



Water stored for household use must be changed at least once every two days, since the particular mosquito can breed even in clean water. We urge the two city corporations of the capital to continue their awareness campaigns and to keep spraying adulticide and larvicide in hospitals and in and around Dengue patients' homes.



In order to prevent a potential outbreak, it is important to train up nurses and medics to have proper training in Dengue diagnosis and treatment. Also important is to line up instruments that help detecting the disease.



We also feel there is a lack of public awareness in this regard. But those who is responsible to make them aware or those who are supposed to supervise, what have they done? Not only at houses, water accumulates in rooftops and flower pots on many government offices.



Last but never the least - we hope that the city corporations would be more proactive in fighting the dengue menace before it is too late. Certainly, people's participation in all-our prevention drives is necessary, and even essential for the sake of protecting their own health. But they should be encouraged to participate-not coerced.



