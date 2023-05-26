Prospects and challenges of renewable energy in Bangladesh







Bangladesh has three wind energy projects functioning, two in progress, and seven in planning. The running projects are 1000 kW Capacity Wind Battery Hybrid Power Plant and another 1000 kW Capacity Wind Battery Hybrid Power Plant in Kutubdia Upazila of Cox's Bazar and 0.9 MW Grid Connected Wind Turbine Power Plant at Mahuri Dam in Feni. Though wind energy is only viable in coastal, offshore, riverside, and other open areas with strong winds, a report on the renewables technical capacity by Coastal Development Partnership (CDP) funded by Bread for the World of Germany estimated the potential for wind energy is to be 150 GW. Therefore,there is a need for further investment in wind energy projects, including the development of appropriate technologies, grid integration, and policy frameworks to promote wind energy development.



Bangladesh promised to meet the Climate Vulnerable Forum's goal of a renewable energy-only economy by mid-century and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. For that the government of Bangladesh is formulating all of its policies taking into consideration the renewable energy. Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 recognizes that this country has significant potential for renewable energy, particularly solar and wind energy, and that the deployment of renewable energy can reduce dependence on fossil fuels and increase energy security. Later in Vision 2041 the government plans to generate 20,000 MW of electricity from renewable sources by 2041. The National Solar Energy Action Plan also optimizes for increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix to 10% by 2021, 15% by 2025, and 20% by 2030.

A major challenge for renewable energy in Bangladesh is the high initial costs linked to the installation and development of infrastructure. While the costs of renewable energy technologies, such as solar panels and wind turbines, have decreased over the years, they still require significant upfront investment compared to traditional fossil fuel-based energy systems. That's a challenge, particularly for low-income communities and small entrepreneurs who may not have the capital to invest in renewable energy projects.



Mainstreaming renewable energy into the existing electricity grid is a crucial challenge for Bangladesh. The country's electricity system still relies heavily on fossil fuels, and the infrastructure to integrate renewable energy is limited. It is therefore difficult to make efficient use of the renewable energy produced and to inject it into the network, which could lead to a waste of energy. Bangladesh is facing technical capacity challenges and expertise in renewable energy technologies. Skilled manpower is required in sectors such as installing, operating, and maintaining renewable energy systems. Therefore, building capacity through education, training and skills development programs is critical to overcome this challenge and ensure the effective operation of renewable energy projects. Although Bangladesh has policies and regulations in place to promote renewable energy, their implementation and enforcement remains challenging. Inconsistency in policy frameworks, lack of clarity on tariffs, and administrative procedures can hamper the growth of renewable energy projects and discourage potential investors. Renewable energy projects, such as large-scale solar and wind farms, can have environmental and social impacts, including land use disputes, displacement of communities, and ecosystem disturbance.



Renewable energy has significant prospects in Bangladesh, with abundant solar, wind, biomass, and hydro resources. It offers a sustainable and clean solution to meet the country's increasing energy demand, improve energy access in rural areas, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Even electricity from renewable energy sources is cheaper with a cost between Tk 5.25 (rooftop solar system) and Tk 7.6 (utility-scale solar system) against the existing cost Tk 8.84 per unit from the conventional fossil fuels which is predicted to be double in FY 202-2023. While past and present conditions were not sufficient to realize Bangladesh's vision for renewable energy, the government's plans and initiatives provide optimism for the future.



Mahmuda Islam, Senior Lecturer, Dept. of Environmental Science, Stamford University Bangladesh and Professor Dr. Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, Dean, Faculty of Science, Chairman, Dept. of Environmental Science, Stamford University Bangladesh, Joint Secretary, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) & Founder and Chairman, Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS)



