Friday, 26 May, 2023, 7:57 AM
Home Countryside

Two women ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Sunamganj

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Sunamganj, on Wednesday and Thursday.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: An elderly woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abeda Khatun, 70, a resident of Harirampur area in the upazila.

It was learnt that the family members of the woman spotted her hanging from the ceiling of her room in the morning. Later on, the family members recovered the body with the help of local people.

Madhyapara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Harunur Rashid said as there was no complaint, the body was handed over to the family members of the deceased without an autopsy.

CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Chhatak Upazila of the district at dawn on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Samrun Nahar, 35, wife of Md Mashuk Mia, a resident of Halkeyari Village under Gobindaganj Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Samrun Nahar drank poison in the house at dawn as she could not bear the torture of her husband.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where she died in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore several injury marks.

Officer-in-Charge of Chhatak Police Station Khan Mohammad Mainul Zakir confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



