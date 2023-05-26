Video
Home Countryside

Four minors among five people drown

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Five people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts - Madaripur, Moulvibazar, Bhola and Naogaon, recently.

MADARIPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Dasar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ariful Islam, 2, son of Jahidul Matubbar, a resident of Maizpara Village in the upazila.

It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to their house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the child and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dasar Police Station (PS) Hasanuzzaman confirmed the incident.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Adian, 7, was the son of Atikul Hossain Emon, a resident of Uttar Robir Bazaar area under Prithimpassa Union of the upazila. He was a second grader of Robir Bazaar Pushpa Niketon Kindergarten School.

According to the deceased's family members, they were searching for Adian to take him to his school and found the child was floating on a pond nearby the house.

They, later, rescued him and took to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A man and a minor boy drowned in two separate ponds in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The incidents took place in Moheshkhali and Gaimara villages under Farazganj Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.

The deceased were identified as Md Monir, 49, son of Daeem Uddin, a resident of Moheshkhali Village, and Rihan, 4, son of Md Faruque, a resident of Gaimara Village under the union.

According to locals, Monir was suffering from epilepsy for long. In the afternoon, he went down to a pond to take bath. At one stage of bathing, he dived on the water, but did not wake up for a while.

Locals rescued him from under the water and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Besides, according to family members, Rihan slipped into a pond when he was playing beside it. Realising the child's absence, the family members started searching for him and found he was floating in the pond.

They, later, rescued him and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the boy was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Enayet Hossain said being informed, police went there and handed over the bodies to the deceased's family members without autopsies upon their request.

Two separate unnatural death cases were filed with the PS in these regards, the OC added.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A minor girl drowned in a bucket in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Natshal Jamilatun Nessa Islamia Mahila Qwaomi Orphanage and Madrasa of the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Wasifa Khatun, 2, daughter of Maolana Md Joynal Abedin of Natshal Village.

Local sources said Wasifa's mother Maimuna Khatun was a teacher at the madrasa. Wasifa drowned in a bucket full of water at a bathroom of the madrasa while her mother was busy with taking a class.
 
Wasifa was, later, rescued and taken to Mohadevpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.


