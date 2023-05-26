Video
Students get edn materials at Kotalipara

Published : Friday, 26 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent


GOPALGANJ, May 25: Educational materials have been distributed among students in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Suagram Union Parishad (UP) administration of the upazila distributed various types of educational materials including school bags among the students of Suagram High School under the ADP Project.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ferdous Wahid was present as the chief guest and distributed these materials while the UP Chairman Jageswar Baidya Anup in the chair.

Upazila Awami League (AL) General Secretary Aynal Hossain Sheikh, Suagram Union AL President Gabriel Barai, UP member Bhajan Basu, teacher Dulal Chandra Biswas, Suagram High School Managing Committee member Abdul Awal Sheikh and student Arafat Sani spoke at that time.


